Mumbai, March 20: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has raised the price of its premium petrol variant, ‘Power,’ by INR 2 per litre in Delhi, pushing the rate to around INR 100.50 per litre. The move comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have kept global crude oil markets volatile and prompted oil marketing companies (OMCs) to reassess pricing strategies.

Importantly, regular petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged. In Delhi, standard petrol continues to retail at INR 94.72 per litre, while diesel holds steady at INR 87.62 per litre, offering relief to the broader consumer base despite global uncertainties. Fuel From Thin Air? Chinese Startup Claims Breakthrough in Turning Air and Water into Petrol Amid Oil Crisis

The price hike is limited to HPCL’s high-octane ‘Power’ petrol, which includes performance-enhancing additives designed to improve engine efficiency and reduce emissions. Analysts suggest that such selective revisions help OMCs manage rising input and additive costs without triggering widespread inflation concerns.

The Middle East crisis has added pressure on global oil supply expectations, contributing to price volatility. While India has so far shielded regular fuel consumers from immediate hikes, premium fuel segments are seeing calibrated adjustments. Petrol Price Today, March 20, 2026: Check Petrol Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

HPCL’s revised pricing also brings it closer to competitors like Indian Oil’s XP95 and BPCL’s Speed petrol, both priced near the INR 100 mark in Delhi. Unlike regular fuels, premium petrol prices are less tightly regulated, giving OMCs flexibility to respond to market dynamics.

Looking ahead, industry experts believe that if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East persist and crude prices remain elevated, more such targeted hikes in premium fuels could follow, even as the government and OMCs aim to keep regular fuel prices stable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).