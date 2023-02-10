Chandigarh, February 10: To showcase India's rich cultural heritage and innovation-based programmes, a great display of Haryanvi art, food, and public welfare initiatives will be staged during the G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting in Gurugram from March 1-3.

Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department Anurag Agarwal called a meeting of officers regarding preparations for the summit on Friday. G20 Summit 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Attend PM Narendra Modi-Convened Meeting in New Delhi on December 5.

While directing the officers, the Principal Secretary said that there should be special focus on the branding of the state during the G-20 meetings. The Haryanvi cultural troupe will perform its art from the international airport in New Delhi till the arrival of the delegates attending the meeting at the main venue in Gurugram. G20 Summit 2023: Five Caves at Ellora World Heritage Site in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad To Be Illuminated by ASI Ahead of Event.

The tableau of Haryana presented on Republic Day will also be kept at the main venue. During the meeting, guests will also be welcomed with a Haryanvi turban, 'nagara' and other traditional musical instruments.

Liaison officers will also be appointed by the state government for the guests coming from abroad. Officers attached to the G-20 Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs also attended the meeting and apprised the officers about the necessary protocols.

He said due to the International Year of Millets, dishes made with coarse grains will also be served to the guests. Indian traditional food as well as 'Haryanvi' cuisine should be given prominence in the menu cards to be prepared for the guests.

