Gurugram, November 27: The craze for VIP registration plates in Haryana touched a new peak this week as the number HR-88-B-8888 drew a staggering bid of INR 1.17 crore. This could easily be one of the highest amounts ever offered for a fancy vehicle number in the country.

According to the report published by Hindustan Times, the online auction, conducted every Wednesday on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ portal fancy.parivahan.gov.in, saw 45 participants competing for the number, which carried a base price of INR 50,000. Pushkar Cattle Fair 2025: Shahbaz, INR 15-Crore Horse From Chandigarh, Becomes Star Attraction in Ajmer; Know Why.

HR88B8888 Fetches Record INR 1.17 Crore in Auction

The winning bidder has been identified as Sudhir Kumar of Hisar, who has paid the mandatory INR 10,000 security amount and is expected to deposit the full bid next week for the number to be officially allotted.

HR-88 corresponds to the Badhra subdivision (Charkhi Dadri district), and the sequence 8888 is considered highly desirable by collectors and vehicle owners. One bidder said the plate’s appeal lies in its near-continuous “88888888” pattern, interrupted only by the alphabet ‘B’. Car Theft Caught on Camera in Gurugram: Thieves Tow Away SUV Using Another in Haryana, Video Goes Viral.

Transport Commissioner Atul Kumar said the auction is fully automated and conducted online, adding that fetching over INR 1 crore for a single number is “a significant amount”. He noted that final verification would be done once staff availability permitted, but the portal’s figures were considered accurate.

The demand for premium registration numbers has surged nationwide in recent years. In April 2025, a Kerala businessman paid INR 45.99 lakh for the number KL-07-DG-0007 for his Lamborghini, underscoring the growing trend of high-value bids for “lucky” or culturally symbolic number combinations.

