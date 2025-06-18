Kananaskis, June 18: Reaffirming India's stand against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged leaders of the G7 to galvanise global action against terrorism, and underscored the need for strict action against those who "promote and support" it. In his address Tuesday at the G7 Outreach Session here in Canada, the prime minister also called for attention to the Global South's concerns and priorities. He noted that India took it as its responsibility to bring the voice of the Global South to the world stage, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post.

"PM reiterated India's stand against terrorism & thanked the leaders for condemning the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack. He urged them to galvanize global action against terrorism & underlined the need to take strict action against those who promote & support terrorism," he said. The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people. In response to it, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"In his address, PM highlighted the need to ensure energy security for all through a sustainable & green pathway and elaborated upon India's global initiatives such as ISA, CDRI & the Global Biofuels Alliance, towards this objective," Jaiswal said. Modi also highlighted India's experience in democratising the use of technology and its human-centric approach to deploying it. "He called for addressing global governance issues to tackle concerns of AI and to promote innovation in the field," said the MEA spokesperson.

Earlier, the prime minister said he held "productive" exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet. Modi posted a picture on X with leaders of the seven-nation bloc and those invited to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. "Together for global progress! Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet," he said in the post.

In a separate post, Jaiswal said, "A collective commitment to addressing global challenges & promoting common values." "PM @narendramodi with the leaders of @G7 countries and invited partners," he said, attaching the same group photo. Modi was earlier welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney as he arrived here for the G7 Outreach Session. This is his first visit to Canada in a decade. Earlier, the prime minister had said he would discuss important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.