Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral

During the G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on video engaged in what appeared to be "secret talks" as they whispered to each other. The video shows Macron speaking with his hands covering his face while Meloni listens attentively and responds with a thumbs-up.

  • Viral
    Trump Mobile Launch Sparks Memefest Online: Donald Trump Organisation Announces New Phone Service and the Internet Can’t Stop ROFLing at the Funny Memes and Jokes Trump Mobile Launch Sparks Memefest Online: Donald Trump Organisation Announces New Phone Service and the Internet Can’t Stop ROFLing at the Funny Memes and Jokes
  • Festivals
    Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva
  • Videos
    Funny Quotes About Being Single: Relatable Messages & Empowering Sayings To Embrace Singlehood Funny Quotes About Being Single: Relatable Messages & Empowering Sayings To Embrace Singlehood
    • Close
    Search

    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral

    During the G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on video engaged in what appeared to be "secret talks" as they whispered to each other. The video shows Macron speaking with his hands covering his face while Meloni listens attentively and responds with a thumbs-up.

    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral
    French President Emmanuel Macron Whisper's to Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni During G7 Summit in Canada (Photo Credits: Instagram/ ani_trending)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2025 09:32 AM IST

    During the G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on video engaged in what appeared to be "secret talks" as they whispered to each other. The video shows Macron speaking with his hands covering his face while Meloni listens attentively and responds with a thumbs-up. Moments later, she leans in again, this time covering her own face while listening to Macron. The two-day summit brings together leaders from the world’s major economies, including the US, UK, Germany, Japan, India and representatives from global institutions like the UN and the IMF. Their ‘secret talks’ added a curious moment to the high-profile international meeting. ‘This Is Big Stuff’: US President Donald Trump Leaves G7 Summit in Canada Early Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Videos).

    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron's 'Secret Talks' at G7 Meet in Canada

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Canada Emmanuel Macron France G7 summit G7 Summit 2025 Giorgia Meloni Italy Viral Video
    You might also like
    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral
    French President Emmanuel Macron Whisper's to Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni During G7 Summit in Canada (Photo Credits: Instagram/ ani_trending)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2025 09:32 AM IST

    During the G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on video engaged in what appeared to be "secret talks" as they whispered to each other. The video shows Macron speaking with his hands covering his face while Meloni listens attentively and responds with a thumbs-up. Moments later, she leans in again, this time covering her own face while listening to Macron. The two-day summit brings together leaders from the world’s major economies, including the US, UK, Germany, Japan, India and representatives from global institutions like the UN and the IMF. Their ‘secret talks’ added a curious moment to the high-profile international meeting. ‘This Is Big Stuff’: US President Donald Trump Leaves G7 Summit in Canada Early Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Videos).

    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron's 'Secret Talks' at G7 Meet in Canada

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Canada Emmanuel Macron France G7 summit G7 Summit 2025 Giorgia Meloni Italy Viral Video
    You might also like
    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
    Viral

    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
    ‘This Is Big Stuff’: US President Donald Trump Leaves G7 Summit in Canada Early Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Videos)
    World

    ‘This Is Big Stuff’: US President Donald Trump Leaves G7 Summit in Canada Early Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Videos)
    Kushinagar Land Dispute: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor After He Tries To Stop People From Ploughing Disputed Field in UP's Kanoura Village, 4 Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral
    News

    Kushinagar Land Dispute: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor After He Tries To Stop People From Ploughing Disputed Field in UP's Kanoura Village, 4 Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral
    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
    Viral

    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
    ‘This Is Big Stuff’: US President Donald Trump Leaves G7 Summit in Canada Early Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Videos)
    World

    ‘This Is Big Stuff’: US President Donald Trump Leaves G7 Summit in Canada Early Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Videos)
    Kushinagar Land Dispute: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor After He Tries To Stop People From Ploughing Disputed Field in UP's Kanoura Village, 4 Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral
    News

    Kushinagar Land Dispute: Man Crushed to Death by Tractor After He Tries To Stop People From Ploughing Disputed Field in UP's Kanoura Village, 4 Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral
    Bengaluru: Rapido Bike Taxi Rider Slaps Woman Passenger After Heated Argument Over Rash Driving and Signal Jumping in Jayanagar; Video Goes Viral
    News

    Bengaluru: Rapido Bike Taxi Rider Slaps Woman Passenger After Heated Argument Over Rash Driving and Signal Jumping in Jayanagar; Video Goes Viral

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ongc share price
    5000+K+ searches
    arisinfra solutions ipo gmp
    500+K+ searches
    david warner
    500+K+ searches
    g7 summit 2025
    500+K+ searches
    heinrich klaasen
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel