Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral

During the G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on video engaged in what appeared to be "secret talks" as they whispered to each other. The video shows Macron speaking with his hands covering his face while Meloni listens attentively and responds with a thumbs-up. Moments later, she leans in again, this time covering her own face while listening to Macron. The two-day summit brings together leaders from the world’s major economies, including the US, UK, Germany, Japan, India and representatives from global institutions like the UN and the IMF. Their ‘secret talks’ added a curious moment to the high-profile international meeting. ‘This Is Big Stuff’: US President Donald Trump Leaves G7 Summit in Canada Early Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Videos).

Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron's 'Secret Talks' at G7 Meet in Canada

