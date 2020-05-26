Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebration Postponed to February 2021 During Magi Ganpati by Wadala's GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Mumbai

Ganpati Utsav (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 26: GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala, which is also one of the richest Ganpati mandals in the city announced on Monday its decision to postpone Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021. The decision was taken on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and the rising numbers in India.

According to a Hindustan Times report, other mandals said they intend to go ahead with their plans for Ganesh Chaturthi, which is on August 22. GSB Mandal's 10-day Ganpati celebration is very popular in the city. The Committee decided to have the festival during Maghi Ganpati. Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on February 15, 2021. Ban on Ganesh Idols Made of POP Delayed For a Year, Announces Prakash Javadekar.

GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala Postpones Ganesh Chathurthi Celebrations:

Mumbai: GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala has postponed its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021, due to the COVID19 pandemic.#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

The members decided that considering the WHO guidelines and the social distancing norms if the festival takes places in August, it will be very difficult to comply with the rules. GSB Wadala sees a footfall of 8,000 devotees per day. So far no other Ganeshotsav committees have taken the decision to cancel or postpone the celebrations.