Gargi College Students Allege Harassment by ‘Drunk’ Pro-CAA Men During College Fest Reverie 2020, Share Horrific Experiences on Social Media

Delhi, February 9: Students of Delhi University’s Gargi College on Saturday alleged that dozens of men broke entered the women college's campus on Thursday evening during their annual fest. A student in a social media post also alleged that some students were molested and manhandled by the intruders who are said to be pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporters. Delhi University Student Molested in Bus Lodges FIR, Uploads Video on Social Media.

The students shared incidents of molestations, which took place on the third day of annual fest 'Reverie', on social media. Reports suggest that lack of security check led to the entry of men and grope women.

“Reverie 2020 was a traumatic experience for most of us. There were drunk, middle aged men harassing us, molesting us and masturbating at us,” said one girl on her Instagram post. Another woman said that the men were "shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' while groping women."

"Girls were groped, locked in washrooms, stalked to the nearby Green Park metro, cat-called, eve-teased and misbehaved with during the festival," read the blog of one of the students of Gargi College.

The blog added: "The men were allegedly shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans that made us presume they had 'Hindutva/BJP' affiliation. We don't know how true this is as those who witnessed the episode are scared to come forward."

Students say that the lack of a proper security system led to the incidence. The men also climbed the security gate and walls of the college, they alleged. Meanwhile, no complaint has been filed by the college administration.

Acting principal Promila Kumar told Indian Express that the event was open for boys of other Delhi University colleges. "We had police, commandos and bouncers on campus, and staff were also on duty. There was an arena in the campus meant only for girls. If they were outside that, it was their personal choice," Kumar said.