Ghaziabad, August 21: A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Ghaziabad, where a woman has alleged that her husband subjected her to physical and mental torture in a bizarre attempt to make her resemble Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. The woman, identified as Shanu alias Shanvi, accused her husband Shivam Ujjwal, a government physical education teacher, of forcing her to exercise for three hours daily. If she failed to comply due to exhaustion, he allegedly denied her food for days.

In her complaint, Shanvi claimed her husband repeatedly said his life was ruined because he could have married someone like Nora Fatehi. She accused him of dowry harassment, domestic violence, miscarriage, threats, and blackmail. She also alleged her in-laws mentally and physically tortured her, demanding items such as jewelry, clothes, and household appliances despite her family spending about INR 76 lakh on the wedding in March 2025, which included a Mahindra Scorpio worth INR 24 lakh and INR 10 lakh in cash. Bengaluru: Techie Tries Self-Immolation in Front of Karnataka Governor’s House, Alleges ‘Torture’ by Wife.

After becoming pregnant, she alleged her in-laws gave her food that harmed her health, leading to excessive bleeding in July and a miscarriage confirmed by doctors. Following the loss, she returned to her maternal home but continued to face abuse and threats over video calls. On July 26, when she attempted to re-enter her in-laws’ home with her parents, she was denied entry and her jewelry was withheld. Gwalior Shocker: Woman Forces Husband To Eat Feces at Gunpoint, Records Video and Threatens To Circulate It; Victim Appeals for Justice, Warns of Suicide.

ACP Saloni Agarwal confirmed that a case has been registered. She stated, “The husband likes actress Nora Fatehi and forces his wife to exercise for hours. If she refuses, he denies her food. The woman’s complaint has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

