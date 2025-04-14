Bengaluru, April 14: In a shocking case, a techie tried to commit suicide near the Governor's residence here after alleging that he was unable to bear the torture of his wife. The incident was reported on Sunday, and the techie was identified as Junaid Ahmad. According to police, Junaid hailed from Chikkaballapura district and tried to end his life by pouring petrol and attempting to torch himself.

Police said Junaid claimed that he was being tortured by his wife. He alleged that his wife had lodged a false dowry case against him and also lodged many more cases against him. The techie claimed that he had gone to register a complaint with the Chikkaballapura police station against his wife, but the police refused to take his complaint. Enraged by this, the techie had decided to end his life in front of the Raj Bhavan and made an attempt. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life, Mother Accuses Wife of Harassment.

However, the police present on the spot stopped and detained him. They took him to the Vidhana Soudha police station. After listening to his story, the police counselled and let him off, sources confirmed. On April 7, a software professional who was living separately from his wife and child for two years allegedly committed suicide as he was reportedly unable to bear the pain of separation in Bengaluru. Earlier, in a shocking incident, a husband set himself on fire in front of his wife's residence in the Nagarbhavi locality of Bengaluru last Thursday after he was unable to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition. Bhopal: Wife Files Dowry Harassment Case Against Husband After 30 Years of Marriage, He Consumes Poison and Dies by Suicide.

Earlier, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash committed suicide over alleged torture and a demand of Rs 3 crore by his wife Nikita Singhania for a divorce settlement. Another case of suicide involving a police officer, allegedly due to similar reasons of torture by his wife and her family, was reported from Bengaluru on December 14, 2024.

