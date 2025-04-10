Gwalior, April 10: In a deeply disturbing incident from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a man named Arvind has accused his wife Nandini of subjecting him to inhumane torture after a domestic dispute. The shocking act allegedly occurred in November 2024, when a heated argument between the couple escalated. According to the victim, Nandini, with the help of a few accomplices, locked him inside their flat and forced him to eat her feces at gunpoint. She allegedly recorded the incident and threatened to make the video viral if he resisted or spoke out.

Arvind has claimed that he recently discovered his wife was in contact with another man, which led to the confrontation. When he confronted her, she became aggressive, called over some people he partially recognized, and began the abuse. He further revealed that Nandini threatened him with serious consequences if he took any legal action or shared details of the incident. Farrukhabad: Husband Gets Wife Married To Her Lover in UP After Learning About Her Affair, Attends Their Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

In a video shared online, Arvind emotionally detailed the humiliation he endured and said he has been left socially disgraced and mentally devastated. He alleged that Nandini has already circulated the video on social media, worsening his trauma. Amroha: Husband Catches Wife’s Lover Red-Handed While Sneaking Into House Through Terrace, Beats Him Black and Blue (Disturbing Video).

Holding Nandini, her associates, and three unidentified individuals responsible for his condition, he stated that if action is not taken, he would be forced to end his life. Arvind has appealed to the administration for swift justice, warning that the failure to act could lead to his suicide.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).