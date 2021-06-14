Lucknow, June 14: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his parents in UP's Ghaziabad over property issues. As per reports, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Ravi Dhaka was upset with his parents, Surendra Singh and Santosh Singh, as they wanted to transfer the ownership of their property to the child and widow of their old son, who had passed away in 2019 in a road accident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

As per the reports, Ravi strangled both of his parents to death on Friday morning when his wife and sister-in-law where not at home. Police, during the probe, found out that the accused was not in good terms with deceased. Police told the Hindustan Times that Ravi used a cloth to strangle his father to death first and then killed his mother Santosh by strangling her with a wire. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

"After the cremation, we interrogated Ravi, and he broke down and confessed to his crime. He said he had strangled both his parents around 10 am on Friday, before going to his shop that day," SP (Rural) Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja told the Hindustan Times. A case has been lodged in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Loni Border police station against Ravi Dhaka in the matter.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old woman in Delhi killed her parents, in March this year, and stuffed their bodies in a suitcase with the help of her lover over property issues. The couple was reportedly killed by the woman and her lover over a span of ten days. First she killed her father and later mother.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).