Sambhal, June 10: In another incident of sexual assault against women, a 19-year-old Dalit school girl was gangraped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The incident took place on June 7 when the girl was on her way to meet her sister when she was allegedly dragged to a cane field and was gangraped. The complaint was registered in the matter on June 8. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

In the complaint, the girl mentioned that she was kept in confinement and was raped. Police have arrested one accused, while the other two men are still absconding. All the accused are from the Sambhal district. The rape survivor's wedding was finalised with a boy living in a neighbouring village. The girl belongs to a labourer family, and she was raised by her mother as her father was passed away years ago. Uttar Pradesh: School Girl Student Gang-Raped, Stabbed in Gonda.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl's elder sister, who was married and called her along with her fiancé to attend a small function. The couple were on a bike when it broke down on the way near Kubri Bhud village. The three men accused suddenly appeared and started misbehaving with the girl.

As per the report, the accused forcefully confined the couple and took the girl to the cane field, where they committed the heinous crime. They even threatened the couple not to tell anybody about the incident. The accused have been identified as Pramod Yadav, Satendra and Bhanu. The complaint was registered at the Behjoi police station. The police even took the girl to the crime scene.

"We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 376d (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) along with the SC/ST Act. A medical examination has been conducted, and the girl's statement will be recorded before a magistrate," reported TOI quoting additional SP Alok Jaiswal as saying. Yadav was arrested by the police. Meanwhile, a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the two other accused in the case.

The incident surfaced days after an 18-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped in the Bareilly district of the state. The incident took place on May 31 when the girl went for a ride on her scooty with her two school friends during the COVID-19 lockdown. She was allegedly dragged from her vehicle and was gangraped.

