Hathras, April 2: In an incident of sexual assault, a 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The incident took place in a village in the district on the occasion of Holi on March 29. The girl was abducted by two identified accused at around 2 pm when she went to relieve herself.

The police detained all the accused. A complaint was lodged in the matter by the girl. In the complaint, she said that she was abducted by two men on March 29. They covered her mouth and nose with a piece of cloth. She then lost her consciousness. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl then found herself at another identified accused's sister home.

The girl alleged that she was raped by the three accused at night on March 29. The accused even gagged her mouth when she started screaming for help. The next day she narrated her ordeal to her parents after reaching home. The rape survivor even claimed that police did not take action and even threatened her.

The girl approached Hathras superintendent of police Vineet Jaiswal on Thursday. He assured her of all possible help. An FIR was registered in the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 376, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The SP told the media house that in her statement, the girl did not mention that he was raped. The girl said that she did not want to lodge an FIR in the case. In her video statement, she said that she went to Agra after getting scolded by her mother but returned home when she started missing her family.

