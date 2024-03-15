Ghaziabad, March 15: A 35-year-old businessman allegedly committed a double murder-suicide, unable to cope with mounting debt pressures exacerbated by pandemic-induced losses. The distressing act unfolded on Thursday afternoon, March 14, when the businessman, identified as Amardeep Sharma, killed his wife and 11-year-old son with a kitchen knife before slitting his own throat at their home in Ghazabad's Kavi Nagar area.

According to the Times of India report, Sharma, who had been grappling with significant financial setbacks endured during the pandemic, reportedly succumbed to the weight of his debts, leading him to take the lives of his wife and 11-year-old son by slitting their throats before attempting to end his own life using the same method. Upon investigation, authorities discovered a diary in Sharma's room detailing his struggles with debt and the closure of his departmental store due to losses incurred during lockdowns. Ghaziabad Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Molests, Murders 7-Year-Old Niece, Tries to Flee After Snatching Pistol, Shot in Leg by Police; Video Surfaces.

As per the reports, the harrowing scene unfolded when Sharma's brother, alerted by a distressing call from the businessman, rushed to the family home only to find blood-stained floors and the lifeless bodies of Sharma's wife and son. Amardeep Sharma himself was found critically injured, having slit his own throat with a kitchen knife. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sharma's condition remains precarious. According to police reports, Sharma, originally from Una in Himachal Pradesh, had been grappling with severe financial setbacks aggravated by the economic downturn induced by the pandemic. Ghaziabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot at by Teen Brother Under Mysterious Circumstances in Uttar Pradesh.

Forced to shutter his department store, Sharma was trapped in insurmountable debt, leading to hopelessness, as recorded in his diary entries. Authorities suspect that Sharma meticulously planned the double murder, targeting his unsuspecting family members while they slept. Police investigations into the incident are ongoing, with officials combing through evidence and testimonies to piece together the events leading up to the tragic episode. Meanwhile, Sharma remains hospitalised in critical condition, awaiting further legal proceedings pending his recovery.

