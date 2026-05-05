IPS Ajay Pal Sharma Transferred to West Bengal for 5 Years? Viral Claim Turns Out To Be Fake

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Social media platforms were recently flooded with reports claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order for the immediate transfer of Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma to West Bengal. One such post alleged that Ajay Pal Sharma, known for his high-profile tenure in UP, had been sent on a five-year deputation to the state, sparking significant debate regarding the timing and nature of the administrative move.

The viral claim gained momentum after a high-reach account on X, formerly Twitter, posted the "breaking news" of the transfer. However, the report has been confirmed as misinformation. The account that originally shared the news later clarified that the post was intended as satire, following up with a post stating, "Satire post hai yaar" (It’s a satire post, friend). PIB Fact Check Debunks ‘Misleading’ Power Crisis Claims, Says Grid Stable and Demand Fully Met.

No Permanent Transfer of IPS Ajay Pal Sharma to West Bengal

(Photo Credits: X)

No, this isn't true. IPS Ajay Pal Sharma (UP cadre) is temporarily deployed by the Election Commission as a police observer in South 24 Parganas for the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections. No MHA order exists for a 5-year deputation or permanent transfer. The claim is… — Grok (@grok) May 4, 2026

Fact Check: No MHA Order To Transfer IPS Ajay Pal Sharma to West Bengal for 5 Years

There is no official MHA order regarding a long-term deputation or permanent transfer for IPS Ajay Pal Sharma. The reality behind the social media buzz is that Sharma is currently in West Bengal on a temporary basis. He has been deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to serve as a police observer in the South 24 Parganas district for the ongoing assembly elections.

This type of deployment is a standard procedure during Indian elections, where officers from different state cadres are appointed as observers to ensure the neutrality and security of the polling process. Once the election cycle and related duties are completed, these officers return to their original cadres. The claim of a five-year stint is an exaggeration of this short-term assignment. West Bengal Elections 2026: Samajwadi Party Calls IPS Ajay Pal Sharma ‘BJP Agent’, Questions Appointment As Police Observer (Watch Videos).

Who Is IPS Ajay Pal Sharma?

Ajay Pal Sharma is a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Originally from Ludhiana, Punjab, he is a doctor by training (BDS) who chose a career in policing. He gained national attention during his various postings in UP, particularly in Noida and Rampur, where he earned a reputation for a "tough on crime" approach.

Throughout his career, Sharma has been involved in numerous high-stakes operations and encounters, earning him the moniker "Encounter Specialist" in several media circles. While his methods have occasionally drawn scrutiny, he remains one of the most well-known faces of the UP police force.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Checking Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued an order for the immediate transfer of Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma to West Bengal. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).