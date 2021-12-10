The Government has sanctioned 1563 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants of which 1463 have been commissioned. These include 1225 PSA plants which have been installed and commissioned under PMCARES Fund in every district of the country. Additionally, 338 PSA Plants are set up by PSUs of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways etc. till date. The States have also been asked to install PSA plants in public health facilities and facilitate installation of PSA plants in private health facilities. The details are as per Annexure.

The Empowered Group constituted by the Government on Emergency Management Plan and Strategy recommended that for calculation of oxygen demand, the required rates of oxygen flow in non-ICU and ICU setting are 10 and 24 liters per minute per day per case, respectively. PM CARES Approve Installation of 551 PSA Oxygen Generation Plants inside Public Health Facilities Across The Country.

Based on the above, these plants can support more than 1,00,000 beds/day.

Annexure

PM CARES GoI PSUs etc State/ UT Commissioned Commissioned A&N Island 3 0 Andhra Pradesh 28 4 Arunachal Pradesh 27 1 Assam 40 10 Bihar 62 12 Chandigarh 4 Chhattisgarh 49 7 D&D D&D 4 Delhi 25 18 Goa 7 Gujarat 59 12 Haryana 40 5 Himachal Pradesh 28 1 J&K 32 Jharkhand 38 7 Karnataka 50 36 Kerala 26 6 Ladakh 7 2 Lakshadweep 2 Madhya Pradesh 88 20 Maharashtra 68 13 Manipur 16 1 Meghalaya 14 0 Mizoram 14 0 Nagaland 15 0 Odisha 39 9 Puducherry 8 Punjab 41 4 Rajasthan 51 20 Sikkim 4 1 Tamil Nadu 70 7 Telangana 50 2 Tripura 14 Uttar Pradesh 128 34 Uttarakhand 25 2 West Bengal 49 2 Other Agencies (DRDO, IRCS) 2 Total 1225 238

The PSA Plants under PMCARES have been supplied and commissioned by the Central Government. States provided for space, 3-phase power supply, DG set for uninterrupted power supply and availability of Medical Gas Pipeline system (MGPS) for interconnection with PSA plant.

