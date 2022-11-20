Greater Noida, Nov 20: A video of a man being beaten by a group of people outside a society in Greater Noida has surfaced on the internet.
According to sources, a fight broke out between two sides outside the Fusion Homes society. Kathua Gang-Rape Case: After Supreme Court Order, Victim’s Family Awaits Trial of Accused Shubam Sangra As ‘Adult’ in Pathankot.
Watch man thrashed outside society in Greater Noida:
#ग्रेटरनोएडा वेस्ट #फ्यूजनहोम्ससोसायटी के बाहर मारपीट, जमकर चले लात घूूसे, मारपीट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी#fusionhomessociety #greaternoidawest pic.twitter.com/agRNzxMElt
— city andolan (@city_andolan) November 20, 2022
The society's builder gave permission to a man to set up a fair inside the society premises. The residents accused the man of misbehaving with the women there after which the incident occurred. Himachal Pradesh: Labourers Burn Coal Inside Room To Cope With Cold in Shimla, 2 Suffocate to Death; 7 Hospitalised.
The matter falls under the Bisrakh police station area.
Further investigation is underway.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2022 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).