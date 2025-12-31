Delhi, December 31: Zomato, in its year-end report for 2025, crowned Delhi-NCR as the undisputed capital of India’s food delivery landscape. The region recorded a staggering 4.22 crore orders on Zomato over the past year, significantly outperforming other major metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to the company's "Top Performers of 2025" data, the national capital region's volume exceeded its closest rivals by tens of millions of orders.

The surge in delivery activity highlights a growing urban dependence on platform-based services for daily meals. While Delhi led in total volume, the report also identified 8:25 p.m. as "India’s national dinner time," a peak window during which 18.72 lakh orders were placed nationwide in a single hour. Swiggy, Zomato Hike Delivery Incentives for New Year’s Eve Amid Nationwide Gig Workers' Strike Call; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Delhi Leads National Rankings on Zomato

Delhi-NCR’s 4.22 crore orders represent a substantial portion of Zomato’s total annual transactions. The sheer scale of the capital's demand was followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai, though neither city matched Delhi’s frequency. Industry analysts attribute this lead to the diverse culinary landscape and the high concentration of working professionals in the NCR region.

Beyond the capital, the report also highlighted localized trends. For instance, IIT Kharagpur emerged as the top campus for food delivery, indicating that student populations remain a vital demographic for the platform. However, the consistent volume from residential and corporate hubs in Delhi provided the most significant boost to the company’s bottom line. Gig Workers' Strike on New Year’s Eve 2025: Why Your Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon Deliveries May Be Delayed on December 31.

The 2025 data revealed that while North Indian cuisine remains a staple for Delhiites, there has been a notable shift toward healthier options and late-night ordering. Zomato noted that peak ordering times in Delhi-NCR often extend later into the night compared to other cities, suggesting a shift in lifestyle and work habits.

The platform also saw a rise in "Gold" membership subscriptions within the region. This loyalty program has encouraged more frequent orders by offering delivery discounts and dining-out benefits, further cementing Delhi's status as a high-engagement market.

