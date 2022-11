Shimla, November 20: Burning coal inside a room to cope with the cold turned out to be hazardous for some labourers in Shimla, as two of them died while seven more were in hospital, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday night in the Kotgarh area of the Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Distribution of Alcohol During Party in Ajmer; Arrested.

All the labourers had burned coal inside the room to cope with the cold weather, but the gas formation combined with the lack of air inside the room led to suffocation. Indian Army Pays Tributes to Bravehearts Killed in Avalanche Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The local villagers opened the door on the second day and found all the labourers unconscious. Two labourers died while seven are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. The local police has registered a case in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)