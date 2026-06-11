Greater Noida: Toll Plaza Chaos As Group Refuses Payment, Breaks Barrier and Escapes, Video Goes Viral

A dramatic incident at a toll plaza in Greater Noida has gone viral after a group of alleged toll dodgers reportedly refused to pay the toll fee, created a ruckus, broke through a barrier, and sped away in their vehicles.

The incident took place at the Luharli Toll Plaza, where the accused allegedly confronted toll plaza employees after being asked to pay the mandatory toll charge.

CCTV footage from the plaza, which has since surfaced online, shows the group forcing their way through the toll barrier before driving past the collection point without making any payment. The video has triggered widespread reactions on social media. Bareilly Viral Video: Woman Dragged Nearly 100 Metres on Car Bonnet While Confronting Husband Over Alleged Affair.

Toll Dodgers Smash Barrier, Storm Through Greater Noida Plaza After Refusing to Pay Fee

उक्त प्रकरण के संबंध में दिनांक 10-06-2026 को थाना दादरी क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत टोल प्लाजा लुहारली पर टोल न देने को लेकर एक कार में सवार व्यक्तियों व टोल कर्मचारी के बीच विवाद हो गया था। थाना दादरी पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए टोल मैनेजर द्वारा दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग… — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 11, 2026

According to toll plaza officials, the situation quickly escalated as the individuals allegedly misbehaved with staff members and physically assaulted some employees during the confrontation.

The entire episode was captured on surveillance cameras installed at the toll plaza. Multiple video clips from the incident are now circulating online, drawing attention to concerns over the safety of toll workers and repeated incidents of toll evasion. Uttar Pradesh: Men Dance in Burqas to Dhurandhar Song During School Event in Amroha, Probe Launched As Video Goes Viral.

Following the incident, the toll management lodged a formal complaint with the police. Authorities have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace those involved.

Police officials said efforts are underway to determine the identities of the accused and take appropriate legal action based on the evidence collected from the toll plaza's surveillance system.

Further investigation is ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).