Gandhinagar, Nov 12: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced that over 5 lakh state government employees can avail of interest-free festival advance of Rs 10,000 each for the Diwali festival.

Rupani said that the employees will be disbursed Rs 10,000 each as Diwali gift in the form of festival advance, which will be returnable in 10 monthly instalments. Delhi Government to Provide Advance Special Festival Package to Its Employees.

The money will be given to employees in the form of Paycard to promote digital transactions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).