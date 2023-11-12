Surat, November 12: A fire broke out at a multiplex located in a commercial building in Gujarat's Surat city on Sunday morning, destroying a screen and a number of chairs in the theatre, fire officials said. There was no report of any casualty in the theatre as it was closed when the incident took place, but two fire personnel received minor injuries during the operation to control the blaze, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 9 am in a screen of Time Cinema multiplex, which has seven screens and is located on the top floor of a four-storey building in Pal locality, a fire official said. Eight fire vehicles were rushed to the spot to control the blaze which was suspected to have broken out due to a short-circuit, sub fire officer Girish Sailor said.

It took nearly two-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control, he said. "The fire broke out in one of the screens of the seven-screen multiplex located on the fourth floor of Fortune Mall in Pal locality of Surat. Eight fire vehicles were used to bring it under control. The blaze was contained before it could spread to other parts of the multiplex," the official said.

Most of the chairs and the screen were destroyed in the fire but no casualty was reported there as the hall was empty, he said. Two fire personnel suffered minor injuries during the operation to put out the blaze, he added.