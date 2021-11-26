Vadodara, Nov 26: A man from Gujarat's Anand has been sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of pushing his pregnant girlfriend off a moving train. In addition, a fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the guilty. The court, while pronouncing the verdict, said that the accused had pushed the woman out of the moving train with the intention of killing her, knowing that she was pregnant with his child. Jharkhand: Cop Crushes Girlfriend’s Head in Jamshedpur, Arrested

In the year 2017, Alpesh Thakor took a train from Adas railway station in Anand district to go to Mumbai with his pregnant girlfriend Sumitra Chavda. Both of them were about to get down at Miyagam-Karjan railway station, but during this time an argument started between the two. After the argument, the dispute escalated so much that Alpesh pushed Sumitra Chavda from the moving train. However, Sumitra was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. With the help of an NGO, the victim lodged a complaint of attempt to murder against the accused in Vadodara, who was later arrested.

The major argument was that the man had pushed the woman out of the running train with the intention to kill her despite knowing that she was pregnant with their child. The court considered our argument for giving maximum punishment in the offence of attempt to murder,” The report quoted additional public prosecutor Smruti Trivedi as saying.

The sessions court sentenced Thakor to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for the crime. Furthermore, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. Of this amount, Rs 15,000 will be given to Chavada as compensation.

