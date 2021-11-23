Jamshedpur, Nov 23: An assistant sub-inspector of police was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend by crushing her head in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Monday.

Dharmendra Kumar Singh(39), a assistant sub-inspector, posted at the Sakchi police station, allegedly killed Varsha Patel(32) and dumped her body in a pond, Superintendent of police (city) Subhash Chandra Jat said.

According to the police, the accused killed his girlfriend by crushing her head and then strangulating her. The deceased named Varsha, a resident of South Park, went missing on November 12 and a complaint was registered at the Bistupur police station by her sister Jaya.

Though Varsha was married, she was living with her mother following a dispute with her husband, who is a Kadma resident. The 39-year-old SI is married and has two kids. The two were in a relationship for the past four years.

Singh told officials that Varsha was frequently blackmailing him to extort money and also preventing him from visiting his native place in the Bhojpur district of Bihar.

He was fed up of the blackmailing and decided to kill her, revealed Mr Jat. He took Varsha to his residence in the Telco area, and crushed Varsha's head against a wall before he strangulated her to death, following an altercation, he added further.

After killing Varsha, he stuffed her body in a plastic bag and dumped it in a pond in the Telco police station area. He also threw Varsha's belongings into the Subarnarekha river and her mobile phone in a bush in the Bistupur area, which the police have recovered.

The next morning, he went to his native place in Bhojpur, Bihar since, as per his plan, he had taken a week-long leave from November 13 in advance. The body was recovered on November 18 by sanitation workers and was subsequently sent for post-mortem by the police.

Based on the evidence found after the investigation, Singh was arrested from his native village and brought to Jharkhand.

