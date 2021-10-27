Hyderabad, October 27: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend in Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad. The accused has been identified as Koti Reddy. After committing the crime, he surrendered at Ongole police station. Reddy killed his girlfriend as their families disapproved of their decision to get married. The incident took place on Sunday. The accused is a resident of Guntur. Hyderabad Shocker: 47-Year-Old Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion on Character, Absconding.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, After both families did not agree to their marriage, the duo decided to end their lives. Koti had reportedly booked a room at Nallagandla’s SVR Grand Lodge on Saturday. On October 24, he allegedly killed his girlfriend in the morning. After killing his girlfriend, the accused fled from Hyderabad.

“He boarded a train to escape but had to get down at Ongole to get himself treated as he had sustained injuries. He headed to the police station in Ongole and confessed about killing his girlfriend,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. The police recovered the body from the lodge. Hyderabad Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Sets Parents of Estranged Wife On Fire; Victims Suffer Severe Injuries.

The victim was working as a medical representative in Citizens Speciality Hospital, Nallagandla. The woman’s body was then sent to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. The family of the deceased was informed. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

