Surat, December 30: A 39-year-old pastor of a church in a village of Songadh taluka of Tapi district was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. Shockingly, the accused’s wife took videos and photos of the crime to blackmail the minor.

Though, The incident took place in May this year, it wasn’t reported. According to the investigating officers the survivor might have been unable to lodge a case as the couple might have threatened to release the pictures and videos online. Moradabad Rape Case: Police Book Cousin For Raping And Murdering 7-Year-Old Girl

Police have arrested the pastor Baliram Kokni for allegedly raping the minor and his wife Anita for recording the pictures and videos of the act on her mobile phone.

The accused were produced in a local court in Songadh on Wednesday. They were remanded to police custody for four days, according to a report in The Times of India.

The complaint against the accused was lodged in Songadh police station on Tuesday and within a few hours, the accused were arrested.

In her complaint, the minor rape survivor alleged that she was blackmailed using the videos and photos.

Talking about the incident, the police said that the accused built contact with the survivor when she came to pray at the church. The survivor is the daughter of a farm labourer and goes to work with her parents. The accused then allegedly called the survivor to meet him alone and the incident took place. The case is being investigated by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Tapi, RL Mavani. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 31-Year-Old Married Woman Raped by Husband’s Friend in Bhopal, Accused Arrested

However, the police did not know about the videos and pictures allegedly used by the accused to blackmail the survivor and an investigation into it is on.

