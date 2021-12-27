Madhya Pradesh, December 27: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 31-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her husband's friend in the Ratibad area of Bhopal on December 22. The accused, who is also their neighbour, has been apprehended, said the police.

As per the report published by The Times of India, the victim is a resident of a village in Ratibad, Bhopal. Her husband works in a private company. The accused, identified as Shubham Patel (23), forcefully entered her home when the victim's husband had gone to work and sexually assaulted her. The accused threatened the victim with dire consequences if she talked about the incident with anyone. Bhopal Shocker: 35-Year-Old Married Woman Raped By Colleague In Piplani; Case Registered.

Because of the fear and social stigma, the rape survivor did not share her ordeal with anyone. However, after 3 days she gathered up courage and told her husband about it. The victim lodged a complaint at the police station along with her husband. On basis of the complaint, the police booked the accused on rape charges and arrested him on Sunday.

