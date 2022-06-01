Ahmedabad, June 1: In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman was shot at by 2 bike-borne miscreants in Juhapura on Monday night. As per the reports, the police suspect that the attack happened because of a property dispute.

As per the report by TOI, the victim was identified as Munira Pathan, a resident of Juhapura. The attack took place when the woman was returning home from a wedding in an autorickshaw when 2 masked men arrived on a bike and shot her. In the attack, four bullets hit her and the woman suffered bullet wounds to her stomach, thighs, and legs, and she was rushed to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Her condition is stable. Delhi: Family Attacks Their Relatives With Sticks Over Property Dispute in Usmanpur, One Held (Watch Video).

Reportedly, the woman has a dispute with her cousins and other family members over ownership of a petrol pump in Viramgam. She was threatened and harassed in past due to the dispute. A case has been registered against two unidentified men and a further probe into the matter is on, said the police.

