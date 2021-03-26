Kutch, March 26: In a shocking incident, a father strangled his nine-year-old physically challenged son due to a financial crisis in Kutch district of Gujarat. The incident took place on Monday in Mundra. The accused has been identified as Harish Kami. He is a native of Nepal. Kami reportedly took the extreme step as he could not arrange money for the treatment of his physically challenged son Dinesh. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped by Man Inside Municipal Container in Bhopal; Arrested.

According to a report published in India Today, after killing his son, Kami informed his family members about the incident. His 55-year-old uncle Nayan Singh Laxman Singh Kami, who worked as a security guard, reached his nephew’s house. Initially, the uncle thought that Dinesh died a natural death. He took the body to a nearby lake Nana Kapaya and buried the boy. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Compares Wife With Girlfriend, Thrashes and Abandons Her for Not Being ‘Slim and Fair’.

However, after Harish’s six-year-old daughter revealed that Dinesh was strangulated by Kami, Nayan Singh then informed the police. The Mundra police then retrieved Dinesh’s buried body and sent it to post-mortem to Jamnagar. Initial reports revealed that the boy died due to strangulation. Kami was arrested by the police, and a case has been registered against him. Notably, Kami relocated to Mundra from Nepal in search of a job.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2021 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).