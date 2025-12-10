Mumbai, December 10: “Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas,” Bhagat Singh, a young Indian socialist revolutionary, said during his court testimony in 1929. In 2025, youngsters from Madagascar and Morocco to Nepal and Peru took to the streets and channeled their anger over corruption scandals, police violence, economic stagnation, and widening inequality. This showed, for this generation too, that the force of ideas is driving demands for change in governance and, in some cases, even toppling governments.

Youth never really stayed quiet. From driving the Arab Spring back in 2011-12, and flipping elections in Botswana, and ousting Sri Lanka's Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022, and Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina in 2024, among others, Gen Z members raised their voices whenever needed or when they thought it was needed. The current year also saw similar uprisings in the world. Scroll down below to check the list of countries that saw Gen Z protests across the world in 2025, and the reasons behind the revolt. ‘Bhow Bhow, Sister of Terrorists, British Agent’: List of Bizarre Remarks by Indian Politicians in 2025.

List of Countries That Have Witnessed Gen Z Protests in 2025

Nepal

Morocco

Kenya

Madagascar

Peru

Indonesia

Philippines

Timor-Leste

Togo

Gen Z protests in Morocco and Madagascar have begun branding themselves with a generational identity. In Morocco, organisers rally under the name Gen Z 212, a nod to the country’s international dialing code. In Madagascar, young activists have adopted the banner Gen Z Mada as they push for political and social reforms. Meanwhile, Gen Z protests in Mexico, initially led by youth organisers, have also garnered support from older generations and opposition parties.

Reasons Behind Gen Z Protests or Revolt

Corruption and widening economic inequality fueled youth-led unrest across multiple countries, where protesters accuse political and business elites of living lavishly on state perks. At the same time, ordinary citizens struggle with soaring living costs and limited opportunities. Demonstrators say mismanaged infrastructure and chronic government negligence, often tied to graft, have deepened public frustration. Year Ender 2025: From Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claims and SIR Rollout to Historic GST Reforms, List of India's Major Political Events of the Year.

In Nepal, anger spilled onto the streets in September after social media posts by children of senior politicians showed luxury vacations, sprawling mansions, and designer gifts. The images intensified resentment among young Nepalis, who say the posts reflect a broader pattern of privilege and excess among the country’s ruling families.

Gen Z Protests Across World in 2025 and Role of Social Media

Using the power of social media, Gen Z protests around the world have rapidly mobilised supporters, coordinated protests, and brought their grievances onto the streets, making their movements impossible to ignore. In mid-November, young organisers in Mexico, inspired by the global Gen Z protest wave, took to the streets to denounce both the government and organised crime. The demonstrations followed the assassination of a mayor who had openly challenged cartel power and criticized the administration’s security strategy.

Gen Z Protests in 2025 and Their Outcomes

Governments in Nepal and Madagascar have collapsed in the wake of youth-led unrest. Still, many young protesters say they’ve been sidelined from the transitional processes that followed. Analysts warn that while toppling unpopular administrations is one thing, the harder task ahead is turning that momentum into durable political and institutional reform.

According to the experts, Gen Z’s influence grows when youth movements coordinate with civil society, political parties, and state institutions. Thailand offers a model - mass protests in 2020 paved the way for a new generation of progressive leaders, culminating in the People’s Party winning the most seats in the 2023 elections. As countries such as Morocco, Nepal, and Peru head toward pivotal elections in 2026, analysts say Gen Z voters could reshape political landscapes once again, pushing demands for accountability, equity, and meaningful change to the forefront.

The year 2025 showed that Gen Z is no longer content to wait politely for change. They are taking matters into their own hands and reshaping the course of history. Their movements may be imperfect and their futures uncertain, but their message is unmistakable: power without responsibility will not go unchallenged. As Nelson Mandela reminded the world, “The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNN, Atlantic Council, CFR), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).