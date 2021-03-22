Bhopal, March 22: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, an eight-year-old girl was raped inside a municipal container in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district by a Gujarat resident. The incident took place on Saturday at around 1 pm under the Ayodhya Nagar police station area while the minor was playing outside her home. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Raped, Murdered in Vidisha; Probe Launched.

According to a report published in India Today, the accused asked the girl to get a tobacco pouch for him from a nearby shop. After returning from the shop, the accused, having a beard and wearing a black shirt, asked her to give it to a man behind the municipal container.

The girl was then pushed inside the container and was raped. The accused fled from the spot after committing the heinous crime. The survivor narrated the entire incident to her grandmother, who then approached the police. The rape survivor is still in trauma. However, her condition is stable. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl, Strangles Her to Death with the Help of His Wife in Khandwa.

Police formed eight teams to nab the accused. A total of 40 people were photographed as per the description provided by the girl. The accused was then identified by the minor. “Of the 40 people photographed, the accused was identified by the victim, following which he was arrested. The accused is a resident of Bhopal and is aged around 33 years,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying.

The accused is a married man and left his wife two years ago. He was trying to escape to Gujarat but failed to do so as there was a weekend lockdown in the city. A case has been registered under various sections of the POCSO Act and Section 376 under the Indian Penal Code.

