Gujarat University’s Next Vice-Chancellor Appointment Faces Delay As June 30 Deadline Nears

The appointment of Gujarat University's next Vice-Chancellor (VC) is set to be delayed, with the selection process unlikely to be completed before the incumbent, Dr. Neerja Gupta, completes her tenure on June 30. Although the state government has constituted the mandatory search committee, key stages of the recruitment process, including inviting applications and shortlisting candidates, are yet to begin, making an interim arrangement increasingly likely.

Search Committee in Place, Selection for Gujarat University's VC Yet to Begin

The Gujarat government recently formed the three-member search committee required under the Gujarat Public Universities Act to recommend candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor. However, the committee has not yet issued a public notification inviting applications from eligible academicians. Gujarat Forensic Science University Earns Global Recognition, Trains Representatives from 96 Nations.

Once applications are received, the panel must scrutinise candidates, conduct interviews and submit a shortlist to the Chancellor, who will make the final appointment. Officials say completing these steps before the end of June is unlikely.

Interim Arrangement Likely

With less than two weeks remaining in Dr. Gupta's tenure, university officials expect the government to make a temporary administrative arrangement if the appointment process is not completed in time. Possible options include assigning additional charge to a senior academic administrator or extending the incumbent's responsibilities until a permanent Vice-Chancellor is appointed. A final decision is expected closer to the end of the month. CUET UG 2026 Update: NTA Announces Revised Schedule for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate Examinations; Check Dates Here.

Delay Raises Administrative Concerns

The delay has sparked concern within academic circles, as the Vice-Chancellor oversees the university's academic planning, examinations, policy implementation and overall administration.

Under the Gujarat Public Universities Act, the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor is intended to begin several months before the incumbent's tenure ends to ensure a smooth transition. The late formation of the search committee has compressed the timeline, making a timely appointment difficult.

Dr. Neerja Gupta assumed office as Gujarat University's Vice-Chancellor in 2023 and is the institution's first woman to hold the post. Gujarat University, established in 1949, is one of the state's largest public universities, with hundreds of affiliated colleges and a large student population.

The appointment of the next Vice-Chancellor is considered an important administrative decision, as the office plays a central role in shaping the university's academic direction, governance and institutional development.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).