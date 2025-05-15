Guna, May 15: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 26-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died after he was allegedly attacked with a rod during a wedding function in Guna. It is learned that the CISF jawan had come to Guna for his sister's wedding when the incident happened. The alleged incident happened late Saturday night, May 10.

Police officials said that the deceased jawan was hit with a rod by a villager while he was trying to pacify a fight between two groups. Soon after he was attacked, the CISF jawan was rushed to Indore for medical treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, May 14, reports FPJ. The deceased jawan was later identified as Mahendra Bhil, a resident of Raghogarh in Guna district. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

During preliminary investigations, cops learned that Bhil was posted at the NTPC CISF unit in Sonbhadra (UP). The incident occurred during the wedding of Mohar Singh Bhil's daughter in Sherpura Majra Aamlya. Bhil's brother, Kadam Singh Bhil, said that the trouble began when some members of the groom's side began picking up firewood that belonged to another villager.

An argument broke out after Nenu Bhil, a local, objected. Soon, the argument turned violent. When Mahendra and Kadam, and their cousin Akash tried to intervene, they were also attacked. During the fight, one of the accused allegedly hit Mahendra on the head with a rod. Later, he was identified as Pappu Bhil. Officials said that several others, including Ramsingh and Dhirup Bhil, also attacked the family members. Rewa Shocker: Man Killed Over Old Enmity in Madhya Pradesh; Accused Post Murder Video on Social Media.

After being hit by a rod, the CISF jawan collapsed and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Later, he was transferred to the Bombay Hospital in Indore, where he succumbed to his injuries. Acting on Kadam's complaint, the police registered a case and have started investigating the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).