Rewa, May 8: A 23-year-old man allegedly slit a person's throat over an old enmity while his accomplice filmed the act and posted the video on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Thursday. The police have detained one person in connection with the attack that took place on Wednesday in a forested area at Bhaukheri village under Lalgaon police outpost, about 50 km off the district headquarters, an official said.

Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said the accused, Rajnish Mishra, allegedly slit the throat of the victim, Abhishek Tripathi, while his friend and accomplice Rajkumar Kewat shot a video of the killing.

The police have detained Rajnish's brother, Gollu Mishra, who allegedly took the victim to party in the forested area, he said. The official said the victim's family contacted the police after coming across the video clip, and the body was recovered from the scene and sent for post-mortem.

The police suspect that the murder was a fallout of old enmity between the accused and the victim, who had recently reconciled, sources said. The reason for the killing is being probed, SP Singh said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the prime accused and the accomplice who filmed the murder.