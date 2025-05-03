Damoh May 3: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred under the Bandakpur police post in the Hindoria police station limits on Friday, an official said. The child was playing outside when the 25-year-old accused took her to his house and raped her, Bandakpur police post in-charge Rajendra Mishra said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Child Forced To Hold Glucose Bottle for Ailing Father at Tikamgarh District Hospital Due to Unavailability of Drip Stand, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

He said neighbours were alerted by the girl's screams, and they forced open the gate and found her in an injured state. The official said the girl was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, and the accused was arrested following a complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.