Gurugram, November 27: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Chakkarpur on Thursday. The accused was arrested by the police on Friday.

The girl was playing with other children near her house when the accused lured her with chocolates. The accused then abducted her and raped her in his room. The mother of the victim, in her complaint, said that her daughter was bleeding and could not tell what had happened. 'She was crying in pain,' she further said. "The suspect raped the victim and fled the spot after she started crying. However, The accused was arrested within an hour from the area," reported The Times of India quoting SHO Aman Singh as saying. Haryana Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered By Neighbour In Gurugram's Bhondsi; Accused Arrested.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and will be produced in court on Saturday. The accused was charged under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

