Mumbai, October 29: The Gurugram police recently arrested a man for allegedly stalking and harassing his former manager after he was sacked from the job. As per reports, the police arrested the accused after a woman filed a complaint of stalking, harassment and being threatened by the man.

According to a report in the Times of India, the 30-year-old woman in her complaint said that the accused started stalking and harassing her after she sacked him from the company. The accused has been identified as Yogender Singh. Police officials said that the accused joined the company on April 7 as a consultant. Delhi Shocker: Youth Stabbed to Death for Resisting Eve-Teasing of His Sister in Patel Nagar, Two Arrested.

Few months later on Jun 13, he was fired from the job due to unsatisfactory work. In her complaint, the woman claimed that as she was the manager, it was her duty to break the news about him being sacked from the job. However, after being removed from the job, the man started stalking the woman, a manager.

An officer privy to the investigation said that the accused even threatened the woman of dire consequences. The woman received the threats on SMS and e-mails. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused, a resident of Gurugram on Thursday. Delhi Shocker: Housemaid Shot Dead in Wazirnagar; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

Ved Prakash, SHO, Sadar police station said, "He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody." The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

