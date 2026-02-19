Mumbai, February 19: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained largely unchanged on Thursday, February 19, as the bullion market entered a consolidation phase following recent volatility. The price for 24-carat gold is currently hovering around INR 1,54,190 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold - the standard for most jewellery - is trading at approximately INR 1,41,340 per 10 grams. Market analysts suggest that after a significant sell-off earlier in the month, investors are currently taking a "wait-and-see" approach, balancing a stronger US dollar against persistent domestic demand during the ongoing wedding season. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

City-Wise Breakdown: Regional Variations Persist

While the base price remains stable, retail rates continue to vary across major Indian metros due to local taxes, octroi, and jeweller premiums. Chennai remains the most expensive city to purchase the yellow metal, maintaining its traditional premium. Gold Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, February 19, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Mumbai INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Chennai INR 1,55,230 INR 1,42,290 Ahmedabad INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,390 Kolkata INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Bengaluru INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Hyderabad INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Jaipur INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Pune INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Noida INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Gurugram INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Ghaziabad INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Lucknow INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Bhopal INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,390 Jodhpur INR 1,54,380* INR 1,41,530* Srinagar INR 1,54,470* INR 1,41,620*

Factors Influencing the Market

The current price stability is attributed to a tug-of-war between global and domestic economic signals. In the international market, spot gold saw a modest recovery, trading near USD 4,918 per ounce. However, these gains were capped domestically by a firm US dollar, which makes imports more expensive for Indian buyers.

Key influences today include:

Dovish Fed Signals: Recent hints from Federal Reserve officials regarding potential interest rate cuts later this year have provided a "floor" for prices, preventing a deeper decline.

Reduced Liquidity: Global trading volumes have thinned slightly due to the aftermath of the Lunar New Year holidays in China, a major gold consumer.

Geopolitical Thaw: Easing tensions in certain global hotspots has reduced the immediate "safe-haven" appeal of gold, leading to the current price plateau. Silver Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Domestic Demand and Outlook

In India, the decline from the all-time highs seen in January (where 24K gold briefly touched INR 1.80 lakh per 10 grams) has triggered a wave of "bargain hunting." Retail jewelers report steady footfall as families look to lock in prices for the upcoming spring wedding dates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).