In another shocking incident, a youth was allegedly stabbed to death for resisting the eve-teasing of his sister in Delhi's Patel Nagar area on Friday night. A week ago the victim had an argument with the two accused after they allegedly molested his sister. The victim was stabbed last evening while he was on his way home from college. Police have arrested the two accused. Viral Video: Four Men Beat Up Cop In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered

Check Tweet by ANI:

Two juveniles apprehended for stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death, a week after he had an argument with them for allegedly molesting his sister. The incident occurred last night in Patel Nagar when he was stabbed in front of his house by the two: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

