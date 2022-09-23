Gurugram, September 23: A 33-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her apartment in Signature Global Society in Sector 81. The woman took this extreme step on Wednesday after she came to know that her live-in partner was already married.

The deceased, Saroj, a native of Rajasthan was living in the apartment with Satya Prakash Yadav from Khoh village. Police found a suicide note in her room which said that she had recently discovered that Yadav was already married and his wife was living in Khoh. The man's wife and relatives were threatening Saroj which forced her to take the step, police said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Accidentally Hangs Self While Trying To Scare Wife With Suicide Threat During Fight Over Rs 500

TOI quoted police as saying that Yadav and Saroj were residing in the third floor of Tower 8 ten days ago. Prior to that, they were living in the same society but in a different tower on rent. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Kills Teenager for Sexually Harassing, Blackmailing Him in Gwalior; Later Dies by Suicide

Saroj's family was informed and her post-mortem was conducted on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against Yadav and others at Kherki Daula police station under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that they are investigating the matter. The suicide note mentions that the deceased woman was in a long relationship with the man who had promised to marry her but she found out that he was already married.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).