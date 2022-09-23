Mumbai, September 23: In an unfortunate incident a man accidentally hanged himself in Mumbai's Virar after having a flight with his wife. Police officials said that the 35-year-old man was trying to scare his wife when he accidentally ended his life. The alleged incident took place on Monday night. So far, the police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter. An investigation is underway.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Bhagwan Ramji Sharma. Cops said that Sharma is a resident of the Laxmi Niwas building located on Veer Savarkar Marg in Virar West. The deceased lives with his wife Chandnidevi (26). During the initial investigation, cops found that the couple had shifted to the place a few days ago. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Kills Teenager for Sexually Harassing, Blackmailing Him in Gwalior; Later Dies by Suicide.

An officer said that Sharma, who worked at a cloth-manufacturing unit in Bhayandar gave Rs 2,000 to his wife for shopping, who promised to return Rs 500 to him. However, when she failed to give back Rs 500, the two had a fight. Speaking to Mid-day, a police officer said, "He also threatened to die of suicide if his wife did not return Rs 500. He was trying to scare her and was not serious. However, he locked himself inside the bedroom and told her that he was ending his life. Though he was acting, he used a cloth, which got caught in the ceiling fan."

After the incident, Sharma's wife informed her neighbours who immediately rushed to her home and broke open the door. The neighbours and Chandnidevi found Sharma hanging from the fan attached to the ceiling. Although he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following this, Sharma's wife informed cops about the entire incident. "We have recorded her statement and found that Bhagwan had had an accidental death," the officer added.

