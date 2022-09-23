Gwalior, September 23: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth committed suicide after killing a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday. The incident took place in Gwalior, reported Hindustan Times. The youth hanged himself at his house in the Hazira area on Tuesday, while the body of the teenager was recovered on Thursday with his mouth and feet taped from a deserted factory site in Gwalior.

As per the reports, the youth had accused the boy of establishing a homosexual relationship with him and blackmailing him. Police also found a suicide note in the youth's house. The note stated that the youth took extreme steps due to the trauma caused by sexual harassment and blackmail. Pune Shocker: Man Plans Murder After Watching Crime-Based Web Series and Movies, Kills Ex-Girlfriend’s Husband; Arrested.

The note also mentioned that the teen had asked for expensive gifts from him. As a result, he had given the teen an expensive cycle and electronic gadgets. The note mentioned that the youth had taken his revenge. Following this, the cops started searching for the teenager. Moradabad Shocker: Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide After Audio Clip of Rapist Bragging About Sexual Assault Goes Viral.

Reportedly, cops found his bicycle at a deserted factory site and recovered his body lying nearby. The boy’s hands and legs were tied with tape and he had injury marks on his head. The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. “The police’s cyber cell is also trying to retrieve messages and calls between the two to verify the allegations of assault and harassment,” said police.

