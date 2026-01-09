People sit by a bonfire to keep themselves warm as cold wave continues in India (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Gurugram, January 9: The latest Gurugram weather update shows the Millennium City waking up to dense morning fog and biting cold on Thursday, January 9. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Gurugram dropped to 6°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 15°C under a clearer sky later in the day.

The thick fog significantly reduced visibility across several key stretches, including the Delhi–Gurgaon Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road. Due to poor visibility during early hours, commuters were advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and avoid high speeds. The Gurgaon weather conditions caused brief slowdowns during the morning rush as chilly winds added to the winter discomfort. Bihar Weather Update: IMD Issues ‘Cold Day’ Alert for 30 Districts As Patna Temperature Dips Below Normal, Sabour Hits 4.4 Degrees Celsius; Dense Fog Cancels Flights, Delays Trains.

Gurugram Weather Today: Fog Gives Way to Clear Skies

According to IMD forecasts, the foggy morning conditions are likely to ease as the sun comes out. However, despite clearer skies, temperatures will remain on the lower side, keeping the overall Gurugram weather cool throughout the day. High humidity and light winds have contributed to persistent fog, a common winter pattern in the NCR region. Weather Forecast Today, January 09: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Gurgaon Weather Weekly Forecast

The Gurgaon weather outlook for the coming days suggests a sustained winter chill, with minimum temperatures ranging between 5°C and 6°C and daytime highs gradually rising toward 17°C.

Date Min Temp (°C) Max Temp (°C) Forecast January 10 6 16 Morning fog, clear later January 11 5 16 Foggy morning, partly cloudy January 12 5 16 Foggy morning, partly cloudy January 13 5 17 Morning fog, clear later January 14 6 17 Foggy morning, partly cloudy

Advisory Amid Cold Wave

The ongoing cold conditions align with winter school closures across Haryana with institutions shut until January 15 due to the cold wave. Health experts advise residents, especially children and the elderly, to limit outdoor exposure during early mornings and late nights. Poor air circulation during foggy conditions may also impact air quality, prompting sensitive groups to monitor AQI levels closely.

This Gurugram weather trend is expected to persist over the next few days, keeping winter firmly in place across the region.

