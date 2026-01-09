New Delhi, January 9: The national capital continues to reel under cold day conditions on Friday, January 9, 2026, with dense fog, biting cold, and the possibility of very light rain or drizzle adding to winter woes across Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, warning residents to remain cautious during early morning hours due to poor visibility and below-normal temperatures.

Temperature and Cold Day Conditions

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C, matching the season’s first cold day observed earlier this week. Colder pockets such as Palam (4.8°C) and Ayanagar (5.4°C) reported even sharper dips. According to IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 16°C and 18°C, which is 1.6°C to 3°C below normal, keeping daytime conditions chilly despite largely clear skies. Bihar Weather Update: IMD Issues ‘Cold Day’ Alert for 30 Districts As Patna Temperature Dips Below Normal, Sabour Hits 4.4 Degrees Celsius; Dense Fog Cancels Flights, Delays Trains.

Fog and Rain Nowcast Update

At 5:30 AM, IMD issued a nowcast warning predicting very light rain or drizzle over South-West, South, New Delhi, and South-East Delhi within the next two hours. Areas likely to witness brief rainfall include Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh. While rainfall amounts are expected to be minimal, it may further reduce visibility during morning hours. Weather Forecast Today, January 09: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Travel Advisory: Flights and Trains Affected

Dense fog has reduced visibility to 50–200 metres in several parts of Delhi-NCR, slowing traffic on highways and arterial roads. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has issued a passenger advisory, stating that low visibility procedures are in progress. Although flight operations are continuing, passengers have been advised to check with airlines for real-time updates, as delays remain possible. Train services across the Indo-Gangetic plains are also witnessing disruptions.

Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Low wind speeds and cold conditions have worsened pollution levels. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 311, categorised as ‘very poor’, with hotspots like Anand Vihar and RK Puram recording higher pollution due to trapped pollutants.

Outlook for the Coming Days

IMD forecasts that cold wave conditions and morning fog will persist through the weekend, with foggy mornings likely until January 13. A marginal rise in daytime temperatures may occur next week, but winter conditions are far from over.

Residents are advised to stay warm, drive cautiously, and follow official weather and travel advisories closely.

