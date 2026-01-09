According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours over northwest, central, and northeast India during the next five to seven days. The weather agency further added that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand during the next two days; over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next three to five days. On the other hand, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru for today, January 9. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Shimla for Friday. Cold Wave Warning Issued: IMD Forecasts Severe Cold Conditions Across Northern and Central India Over Next Two Days.

