Patna, January 8: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "cold day" alert for 30 districts in Bihar, as a severe winter wave grips the state. Temperatures in 37 out of 38 districts have plunged below 10 degrees Celsius, with Sabour in Bhagalpur recording the season's lowest at 4.4°C. In the capital, Patna, the maximum temperature settled at 16.2°C, nearly three degrees below normal, while the minimum reached 9.8°C. Dense fog has severely disrupted regional transport; over a dozen flights were cancelled at Patna Airport Wednesday, and several trains report significant delays due to near-zero visibility. Meteorologists attribute the chill to icy northwesterly winds following snowfall in the Himalayas. Authorities have ordered school closures for junior classes until January 11 to ensure student safety. No significant relief is expected for the next 48 hours. School Holiday in Ranchi: Schools to Remain Closed Till January 10 Amid Cold Wave, IMD Issues Yellow Alert.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

