Gwalior, April 13: A shocking incident of rape and assault has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a drunk man allegedly assaulted and raped his girlfriend in Gwalior. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against her boyfriend. The alleged incident took place in the New Tulsi Vihar area under the Gwalior police station.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the accused has been identified as Shubham Patel. In her complaint, the victim said that her boyfriend came to her place drunk and started abusing her verbally. Following this, the accused thrashed the victim using a belt before going on to rape her. Gwalior: Upset Over Daughter’s Elopement With Neighbour and Subsequent Marriage, Man Shoots Himself Dead in Madhya Pradesh.

The complainant also told cops that her boyfriend threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone. According to the woman's FIR, she was in a relationship with Patel, and the accused had also promised to marry her. However, she claimed that Shubham avoided the conversation whenever she brought up the topic of marriage.

The victim also said that her boyfriend told her that he would marry her once he got a good job. Following the assault, the victim asked her boyfriend to marry her, but he refused. Post this, the woman visited the police station and filed a complaint against the accused. Police officials said that the couple met each other and became close over the course of time. Gwalior Shocker: Woman Forces Husband To Eat Feces at Gunpoint, Records Video and Threatens To Circulate It; Victim Appeals for Justice, Warns of Suicide.

Soon, their friendship turned into a romantic relationship. Cops also said that the couple used to visit each other’s homes. While an FIR has been registered, the police have launched a search for the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

