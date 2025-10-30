Gwalior, October 30: The Gwalior police recently arrested a man for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman from Rajasthan. Cops said that the victim was raped and blackmailed by the man whom she met in Gwalior. After the incident, the accused was later identified as Govind, son of Bhure Pal from Dhanela Noorabad in Morena. He was arrested by the Inderganj police.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the victim lives on rent in Gwalior's Khallasi Pura and was preparing for competitive exams while working a job. In her complaint, the victim told cops that she met Govind during an event and the two became close soon after their meeting. She also claimed that Govind promised to marry her. The complainant said that the accused came to her house when she was alone. Gwalior Shocker: 2 Doctors Associated With JAY Arogya Super Speciality Hospital Booked for ‘Molestation’ of 27-Year-Old Nurse, Probe Underway.

Accused Established Physical Relations With Victim on Pretext of Marriage

At her house, Govind allegedly had physical relations with the victim on the pretext of marriage. The victim further said that after establishing physical relations, Govind took her with him to several cities, including Delhi, Noida, Mathura, Agra, and Ujjain. She alleged that the accused said he would help her with exams and job interviews. During the trips, the accused repeatedly raped the victim in different hotels.

Govind Secretly Recorded Bathing Video of Victim During Nude Video Call

Officials said that after the woman got a job in Delhi, Govind asked her to make a nude video call while bathing while talking on the phone. After the victim agreed, the accused secretly recorded her bathing video. As per the complaint, the accused started blackmailing the victim and even sent the obscene video to her family WhatsApp group after sharing it on social media. The victim learned about Govind's act when her informed her about the video. Gwalior Shocker: Suspecting Wife’s Character, Man Slashes Her Nose With Knife in Madhya Pradesh; Flees After Attack.

Post this, the victim confronted the accused, who, in return, threatened her. After this, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against Govind. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday, October 29. He has been booked under relevant sections related to rape, cheating, and the IT Act violations. At present, the accused is in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

