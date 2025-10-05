Bhopal, October 5: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly attacked his wife with a knife in Gwalior. Police officials said that the accused slashed his wife's nose with the knife following an argument. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday evening, October 4, in front of Hotel Fly-In under the Gwalior police station limits. The victim is said to be 35-year-old and a resident of Ramtapura.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the incident took place when the victim was on her way to work. Cops said that her husband stopped her near the hotel and abused her before attacking her with a knife. Post this, the accused grabbed his wife by the neck and cut her nose before fleeing the spot. Gwalior Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped by ‘Friend’ at Gwalior Fort Under Pretext of Lift to School in Madhya Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

Soon after being alerted, cops arrived at the spot and rushed the injured woman to a hospital for treatment. Later, the police registered a case that night based on the woman's complaint. During the investigation, cops found that the victim lives separately from her husband. They said that the woman stays on rent near Char Shahar Naka with her daughter.

In her complaint, the woman told cops that her husband often suspected her character, which led to frequent fights between them. As there were constant disputes, the woman decided to live separately some time ago. After the knife attack, the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused, who is still absconding. Mauganj Shocker: Woman Beats Father-in-Law to Death After He Objects to Her Durga Puja Dance in Front of Villagers in Madhya Pradesh.

Mirza Asif Baig, in charge of the Gwalior police station, said that a case has been registered. He also said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

