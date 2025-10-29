Gwalior, October 29: Two senior doctors associated with JAY Arogya Super Speciality Hospital in Gwalior have been booked for alleged “molestation” of the nursing staff. An FIR has been registered against two senior doctors, including Superintendent of hospital Dr Girjashankar Gupta and Dr Shivam Yadav, HoD of Nephrology Department, a senior police official said. Action following a complaint of a 27-year-old nursing staff member and the resident of Gwalior in a written complaint alleged that senior doctors (name mentioned above) allegedly molested her on the pretext of job security. Gwalior Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped by Landlord's Son, His Friend in Madhya Pradesh After Duo Lure Victim in Their Car on Pretext of Buying Her Candy; Arrested.

The woman, who is working as nursing staff on contract, told police that she had gone to Dr Shivam Yadav's chamber in the hospital to get her application marked and to receive the acknowledgement. The woman told police that when she entered the chamber, "Dr Shivam said if you want to get your job secured, you must compromise for sexual favour. Otherwise, I will transfer you somewhere and you won't be able to work." The complainant further alleged that Dr Shivam also instructed her to meet Dr Gupta, and when she refused to obey his instructions, Dr Gupta grabbed her hand and touched her inappropriately. Satara Horror: Maharashtra Doctor Dies by Suicide, Alleges Rape by SI Gopal Badne and Pressure From MP; Cop Suspended After CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Cognisance.

The frightened nurse narrated the alleged incident with her parents, and later a complaint was filed at Kampoo police station in Gwalior late on Tuesday. Confirming the report, SHO (Kampoo police station) Amar Singh Sikarwar said that the nurse, along with her parents, had visited at police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night. "An FIR has been registered based on the nurse’s complaint, and both doctors have been booked under Section 74, 75, 351 and SC/ST Act of the BNS. Investigation into the matter is underway, and further action would be taken accordingly," SHO said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).